Sunday, August 31, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Le Méridien offers exclusive benefits to EBL priority clients

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank and Constantinos S Gavriel, general manager of Le Méridien Dhaka signed an agreement to his effect in Dhaka recently

Update : 31 Aug 2025, 05:22 PM

Le Méridien Dhaka, an international 5-star hotel chain, will now offer exclusive privileges to Eastern Bank (EBL) priority clients.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank and Constantinos S Gavriel, general manager of Le Méridien Dhaka signed an agreement to his effect in Dhaka recently.

Present among others were Sarmin Atik, head of liability and wealth management; Tanzeri Hoque, head of priority and women banking; Farzana Qader, head of retail alliance from EBL; and Zubair Faroque Chowdhury, director, sales and marketing, and Taslim Nayla Adita, assistant manager, marketing and communication from Le Méridien Dhaka.

Read More

SCB, Renata seal $29m interest rate swap agreement

Standard Bank holds 416th board meeting

Bank Asia, Sayeman Beach Resort brings exclusive stay privileges for credit cardholders

Pubali Bank opens tree plantation program in Rajshahi

Concord Entertainment Co Ltd, Kishwan Group ink deal

Old Faujians Association Dhaka Chapter installs new exec committee

Latest News

National consultation calls for disability-inclusive polls

Forum demands 30% women candidates in next national polls

Bangladesh’s first robotic rehabilitation centre opens at BMU Super Specialized Hospital

BAU students block Dhaka-Mymensingh railway for 5hrs

EC publishes supplementary voter list with 126.3m voters

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x