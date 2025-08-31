Le Méridien offers exclusive benefits to EBL priority clients

Le Méridien Dhaka, an international 5-star hotel chain, will now offer exclusive privileges to Eastern Bank (EBL) priority clients.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank and Constantinos S Gavriel, general manager of Le Méridien Dhaka signed an agreement to his effect in Dhaka recently.

Present among others were Sarmin Atik, head of liability and wealth management; Tanzeri Hoque, head of priority and women banking; Farzana Qader, head of retail alliance from EBL; and Zubair Faroque Chowdhury, director, sales and marketing, and Taslim Nayla Adita, assistant manager, marketing and communication from Le Méridien Dhaka.