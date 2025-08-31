Bank Asia, Sayeman Beach Resort brings exclusive stay privileges for credit cardholders

Bank Asia has partnered with Sayeman Beach Resort, Cox’s Bazar to Offer Exclusive Stay Privileges for its credit cardholders.

As part of this exciting collaboration, cardholders can now enjoy a special “Buy 1 Get 2 Nights Stay” offer at the renowned beachfront resort.

This offer will remain valid from September 1, to December 31, 2025.

The signing ceremony took place on August 28 at the Bank Asia Cards Department Office in Sukrabad, Dhaka.

The agreement was signed by Zishan Ahammad, EVP & head of cards, ADC & internet banking, Bank Asia PLC, and Md Ahsanul Hossain, manager, sales and marketing, Sayeman Beach Resort.

This partnership reflects Bank Asia’s continued commitment to enhancing customer experience by offering unique lifestyle and travel benefits to its cardholders.