Sunday, August 31, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bank Asia, Sayeman Beach Resort brings exclusive stay privileges for credit cardholders

This offer will remain valid from September 1, to December 31, 2025

Update : 31 Aug 2025, 05:17 PM

Bank Asia has partnered with Sayeman Beach Resort, Cox’s Bazar to Offer Exclusive Stay Privileges for its credit cardholders.

As part of this exciting collaboration, cardholders can now enjoy a special “Buy 1 Get 2 Nights Stay” offer at the renowned beachfront resort.

This offer will remain valid from September 1, to December 31, 2025.

The signing ceremony took place on August 28 at the Bank Asia Cards Department Office in Sukrabad, Dhaka.

The agreement was signed by Zishan Ahammad, EVP & head of cards, ADC & internet banking, Bank Asia PLC, and Md Ahsanul Hossain, manager, sales and marketing, Sayeman Beach Resort. 

This partnership reflects Bank Asia’s continued commitment to enhancing customer experience by offering unique lifestyle and travel benefits to its cardholders.

Read More

SCB, Renata seal $29m interest rate swap agreement

Standard Bank holds 416th board meeting

Le Méridien offers exclusive benefits to EBL priority clients

Pubali Bank opens tree plantation program in Rajshahi

Concord Entertainment Co Ltd, Kishwan Group ink deal

Old Faujians Association Dhaka Chapter installs new exec committee

Latest News

National consultation calls for disability-inclusive polls

Forum demands 30% women candidates in next national polls

Bangladesh’s first robotic rehabilitation centre opens at BMU Super Specialized Hospital

BAU students block Dhaka-Mymensingh railway for 5hrs

EC publishes supplementary voter list with 126.3m voters

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x