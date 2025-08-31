Pubali Bank opens tree plantation program in Rajshahi

Pubali Bank PLC inaugurated a tree plantation program at Rajshahi Prison Training Center as part of its social responsibility program.

Inspector General of Prisons Brigadier General Syed Muhammad Motahar Hussain and Pubali Bank PLC managing director and CEO Mohammad Ali were present at the program.

Among others, Pubali Bank Deputy Managing Director Md Shahnewaz Khan, Assistant Inspector General of Prisons Jannatul Farhad, Commandant (Additional Duty) Subrata Kumar Bala, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons of Rajshahi Division (Additional Duty) Md Shah Alam Khan, General Manager of the bank's head office Md Faizul Hoque Sharif and Regional Head of Rajshahi Region Md Sazidur Rahman, along with senior officials of both institutions were present at the event.

Pubali Bank PLC managing director and CEO Mohammad Ali said: "Along with the development of society, we need to be more aware of environmental protection to save ourselves. In this regard, tree plantation programs and volunteer activities need to be further strengthened and investment needs to be increased." He emphasized the need to ban foreign trees and plant indigenous trees. He also emphasized proper care and conservation along with tree plantation.

Inspector General of Prisons Brigadier General Syed Muhammad Motahar Hussain said: "Trees not only maintain the balance of nature, they also help ensure a safe world for future generations."

He thanked Pubali Bank for such a great initiative.