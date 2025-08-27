Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Islami Bank, Dhaka Commerce College ink deal

Under this agreement, students of this college can pay all kind of academic fees at Islami Bank branches, sub-branches, agent outlets and through the Cellfin app and mCash

Update : 27 Aug 2025, 07:11 PM

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC and Dhaka Commerce College signed a corporate agreement on Tuesday.

Under this agreement, students of this college can pay all kind of academic fees at Islami Bank branches, sub-branches, agent outlets and through the Cellfin app and mCash.

Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director of the bank addressed the program as the chief guest.

Professor Dr. Md. Abu Masud, principal of the college presided over the program while Professor Dr. Md. Saiful Alam, member, governing body of college and professor, department of Accounting and Information System of Dhaka University, Professor Dr. Kazi Fayz Ahamed, vice principal (academic) and Professor Abu Nayeem Md. Mozammel Hossain, vice principal (administration) of college addressed the program as special guests.

Md Maznuzzaman, head of business promotion and marketing division, and Md Anisur Rahman, head of Mirpur branch of the bank, along with executives and officials both institutions were present on the occasion.

Read More

NCC Bank holds training on ‘Leadership Dev & Team Building’

Governor: BB looking for new investors for Nagad

Bangladesh Bank moves to privatize Nagad, invites investors

NBR fell short of VAT collection in FY23 by 188,081C despite offering exemptions

Community Bank Bangladesh holds 68th board meeting

Southeast Bank Green School celebrates milestone achievement

Latest News

Sylhet enforces ban on sand, stone trade after Sadapathor incident

Israel army launches operation in West Bank's Nablus

Shafiqul Islam made DB chief

Russia rejects EU troops in Ukraine and speedy Zelensky meeting

Protesting engineering students urged to submit demands for quick resolution

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x