Islami Bank, Dhaka Commerce College ink deal

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC and Dhaka Commerce College signed a corporate agreement on Tuesday.

Under this agreement, students of this college can pay all kind of academic fees at Islami Bank branches, sub-branches, agent outlets and through the Cellfin app and mCash.

Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director of the bank addressed the program as the chief guest.

Professor Dr. Md. Abu Masud, principal of the college presided over the program while Professor Dr. Md. Saiful Alam, member, governing body of college and professor, department of Accounting and Information System of Dhaka University, Professor Dr. Kazi Fayz Ahamed, vice principal (academic) and Professor Abu Nayeem Md. Mozammel Hossain, vice principal (administration) of college addressed the program as special guests.

Md Maznuzzaman, head of business promotion and marketing division, and Md Anisur Rahman, head of Mirpur branch of the bank, along with executives and officials both institutions were present on the occasion.