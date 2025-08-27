Wednesday, August 27, 2025

NCC Bank holds training on ‘Leadership Dev & Team Building’

Chairman of the bank Md Nurun Newaz Salim, was present as the chief guest and inaugurated the program

Update : 27 Aug 2025, 07:07 PM

A four-day training program titled "Leadership Development and Team Building" for banks officials were recently held at NCC Bank’s Learning and Development Center for its officers.

Chairman of the bank Md Nurun Newaz Salim, was present as the chief guest and inaugurated the program.

Also present on the occasion were the bank’s managing director M Shamsul Arefin, additional managing director M Khurshed Alam, head of human resources division Rishad Hossain, and consultant of the Learning and Development Center Md Abdur Rahim.

A total of 37 officers, identified for future leadership roles within the organization, participated in the training program.

Chairman Md Nurun Newaz Salim remarked: “We are living in an era driven by information technology and knowledge. The banking sector is undergoing continuous transformation and development. In this competitive landscape, a banker must not only possess fundamental knowledge but also be innovative, diligent, and a model of ethical conduct.” He further emphasized that with dedication and by harnessing their intellectual capabilities, bankers can rise to leadership positions. He urged that the participants to cultivate four key attributes—honesty, dedication, hard work, and a strong sense of responsibility—to prepare themselves for future leader and paly leadership roles in the banking industry.

Managing director M Shamsul Arefin emphasized that success in the banking profession requires more than just academic knowledge—it calls for the ability to assess and adapt to real-world situations.

He stated: “Our goal is to foster a culture where every officer not only understands the needs of customers but is also committed to delivering the highest level of satisfaction. This training is designed to go beyond teaching rules and procedures; it aims to instill sincerity, accountability, and the essential qualities required to become true ‘Service Leaders.’ In doing so, participants will be better prepared to build lasting, meaningful relationships with customers.”

