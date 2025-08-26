Community Bank Bangladesh holds 68th board meeting

The 68th board meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC was held at the Police Headquarters on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Baharul Alam, Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC.

During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda on policy matter of the Bank.

AKM Shahidur Rahman, director general, Rapid Action Battalion; Kazi Md Fazlul Karim, AIG, Bangladesh Police; Muntashirul Islam, Additional DIG (Highway Police), Bangladesh Police; Ahmad Muyeed, Additional DIG, Bangladesh Police Kallyan Trust, Bangladesh Police; Kamrul Hasan Talukdar, inspector, Bangladesh Police and president, Bangladesh Police Association; Kimiwa Saddat, managing director (current charge), Community Bank Bangladesh PLC, and Saiful Alam, company secretary, Community Bank were present in the meeting.