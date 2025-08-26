Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds training on investment classification

A training workshop on investment classification and provisioning reports was recently held at Al-Arafah Islami Bank under the master circular issued by the banking regulations and policies department of Bangladesh Bank.

The bank's deputy managing director Md Asaduzzaman Bhuiyan and SM Abu Jafar attended the workshop as special guests.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Training Institute (AIBTI) Principal Md Abdur Rahim Duari presided over the workshop and senior vice president Towhid Siddiqui and top executives of the bank were present. A total of 52 investment officers from different branches participated in the workshop.

Deputy Managing Director Md Asaduzzaman Bhuiyan said that all the officers and employees of the bank should work sincerely so as to ensure quick investment collection because it is very important for the sustainable growth of depositors, shareholders and the bank. Sustainable development should be ensured by increasing quality small and medium investments in the coming days.

SM Abu Zafar advised the training participants to learn the new classification reporting system properly and apply it at work.