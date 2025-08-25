Monday, August 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Pubali Bank holds orientation program

The event was graced by the presence of chief guest, managing director & CEO Mohammad Ali

Update : 25 Aug 2025, 05:55 PM

A five-day “Orientation Program” has been arranged for newly recruited 128 officers in the Pubali Bank PLC organized by Human Resources Division.

The course is designed aiming at familiarizing the participants with the concepts, principles, rules, regulations, laws and practices of the bank.

The event was graced by the presence of chief guest, managing director & CEO Mohammad Ali.

Deputy Managing Directors Mohammad Esha, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Ahmed Enayet Manzur, Md Shahnewaz Khan, and Mohammad Anisuzzaman were present as Special Guests.

Ismat Ara Huq, general manager and head of human resources division, delivered the welcome speech.

In his inaugural speech, Mohammad Ali urged everyone to work sincerely and honestly. He advised everyone to equip themself with diversified banking knowledge to cope with present competitive global market.

He also added that one could become successful banker by exploring skills and talents at the highest level through applying themselves properly.

He advised all officers to abide by the rules and regulations of Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies since we are a very compliant bank. 

Managing Director advised newly recruited officers to render service to the customer with determination, integrity and professionalism.

He stressed them to equip themselves with modern technology to provide better service to the customer.

General managers of head office and senior executives of Pubali Bank were also present in the ceremony.

Read More

11 Bangladeshi firms now on Bloomberg’s ESG club

PPRC: Poverty now close to 28%, spending on food up by 55%

Midland Bank, Brac Healthcare ink deal

EBL, Seagull Group ink deal

Bank Asia hosts financial literacy workshop in Munshiganj

Prime Bank hosts seminar on financial inclusion, youth empowerment at EWU

Latest News

JnU Chhatra Shibir demands Jnucsu policy be made law within 15 days

Kishoreganj University under complete shut down over students' demands

11 Bangladeshi firms now on Bloomberg’s ESG club

Fouzul: Autorickshaws risky, yet vital for livelihoods

Mahfuj Alam targeted by ‘Awami League supporters’ in New York

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x