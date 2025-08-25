Pubali Bank holds orientation program

A five-day “Orientation Program” has been arranged for newly recruited 128 officers in the Pubali Bank PLC organized by Human Resources Division.

The course is designed aiming at familiarizing the participants with the concepts, principles, rules, regulations, laws and practices of the bank.

The event was graced by the presence of chief guest, managing director & CEO Mohammad Ali.

Deputy Managing Directors Mohammad Esha, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Ahmed Enayet Manzur, Md Shahnewaz Khan, and Mohammad Anisuzzaman were present as Special Guests.

Ismat Ara Huq, general manager and head of human resources division, delivered the welcome speech.

In his inaugural speech, Mohammad Ali urged everyone to work sincerely and honestly. He advised everyone to equip themself with diversified banking knowledge to cope with present competitive global market.

He also added that one could become successful banker by exploring skills and talents at the highest level through applying themselves properly.

He advised all officers to abide by the rules and regulations of Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies since we are a very compliant bank.

Managing Director advised newly recruited officers to render service to the customer with determination, integrity and professionalism.

He stressed them to equip themselves with modern technology to provide better service to the customer.

General managers of head office and senior executives of Pubali Bank were also present in the ceremony.