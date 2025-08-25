Prime Bank hosts seminar on financial inclusion, youth empowerment at EWU

Prime Bank PLC., in collaboration with East West University (EWU) and its EWU Creative Marketing Club, successfully organized a high-impact seminar titled “Financial Inclusion: Engaging & Inspiring Youth in Banking” at the university campus.

The program was held under the banner of PrimeAcademia- Prime Bank’s flagship campus initiative designed as a comprehensive, one-stop banking service platform tailored for academic institutions and their stakeholders across Bangladesh.

The seminar attracted over two hundred students from diverse academic disciplines, offering a dynamic platform to promote financial literacy, responsible money management and career exploration in the banking and financial services sector.

The initiative not only aimed to raise awareness about financial inclusion but also sought to equip young participants with the knowledge and skills necessary for employability, entrepreneurship and future leadership.

The event was graced by M Nazeem A. Choudhury, deputy managing director and head of consumer & SME banking division of Prime Bank, as the key speaker.

In his keynote address, he emphasized the need for students to go beyond academic excellence by enhancing their digital literacy, language proficiency, communication, and presentation skills.

“The core purpose of such sessions is to provide proper guidance in preparing students for the future. Cultivating the habit of public speaking and articulating one’s thoughts will help students become more confident and capable,” he remarked.

Additional remarks were delivered by MM Mahbub Hasan, senior vice president and head of financial inclusion & school banking, who underscored the vital role of youth empowerment and financial literacy in achieving inclusive and sustainable economic progress.

Professor Dr. Mohammad Ashik Mosaddik, pro vice chancellor, EWU; Dr. Tanbir Ahmed Chowdhury, Professor; Ismat Shereen, adviser, Student Welfare Department and Career Counselling Centre; Md Farhan Faruqui, assistant professor, were present at the event and shared their own insights.

A key highlight of the seminar was the introduction of the “Prime Youth Account”- a student-focused banking solution available in both conventional and Islamic modes.

Designed to foster early financial responsibility, the account empowers students to begin their financial journey with ease.

Participants were also able to open accounts on the spot, experiencing modern and customer-friendly banking services firsthand.

In their addresses, Prime Bank representatives emphasized the bank’s commitment to inclusive growth, financial literacy, and youth-focused innovation.

They highlighted the importance of engaging the next generation in banking practices as part of the bank’s broader corporate social responsibility and long-term vision of nurturing future leaders.

The seminar also underscored the significance of industry-academia collaboration.

Both Prime Bank and EWU expressed strong interest in strengthening their partnership through additional student-centric initiatives, research collaborations, and skill development programs in the coming years.

As part of the PrimeAcademia initiative, this event reflects Prime Bank’s strategic mission to empower educational institutions through a holistic suite of financial solutions- including institutional banking, digital fee collection systems, payroll services, school banking, and customized student accounts- all integrated under a single umbrella.