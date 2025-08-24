ONE Bank holds fire drill at corporate HQ

ONE Bank PLC arranged a fire drill program in its Corporate Headquarters in collaboration with the Fire Service & Civil Defense Authority on August 21.

The bank has always been following compliance issues. All employees have been trained in all types of firefighting techniques in the fire drill to comply with Bangladesh Bank’s guidelines and ISO 27001 certification.

Fire Service & Civil Defense Authority arranged a realistic demonstration for firefighting, rescue and emergency evacuation drill for the employees of ONE Bank.

The bank’s managing director (current charge) Shabbir Ahmed said that after this training, bank employees will be able to easily tackle fire incidents in office and homes as well.

DMD, Chief Legal Officer & Head of Recovery Division Md Anwarul Islam, along with all divisional heads, senior officials and other officers participated in the fire drill.