Al-Arafah Islami Bank Bangladesh holds Junior Science Olympiad regional phase

Students from different districts participated in this Olympiad in Dhaka's Udayan Uchcha Madhyamik Bidyalaya and Rangpur Zila School

Update : 24 Aug 2025, 05:32 PM

Al Arafah Islami Bank 11th Bangladesh Junior Science Olympiad-2025 regional phase was held in Dhaka and Rangpur on Saturday.

Students from different districts participated in this Olympiad in Dhaka's Udayan Uchcha Madhyamik Bidyalaya and Rangpur Zila School.

Students selected from all over the country through the regional Olympiad organized at the divisional level will participate in the national phase of BDJSO.

Earlier, students from Khulna and Rajshahi divisions participated in the regional phase.

Bangladesh Open Source Network President Munir Hasan, Bangladesh Freedom Foundation Executive Director Sajjadur Rahman Chowdhury, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Executive Vice President Jalal Ahmed and Dhaka University Institute of Information Technology Director Prof. BM Mainul Hossain were present in organizing the Dhaka regional phase.

The Rangpur phase was attended by Senior Assistant Vice President of the bank, Al-Imran, and Senior Teacher of Rangpur District School, Gazi Salauddin.

More than 17,000 students from all over the country have registered in Bangladesh Junior Science Olympiad sponsored by Al-Arafah Islami Bank.

The top 6 contestants selected from the national round will form the Bangladesh team for the 22nd International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) to be held in December in Russia.

