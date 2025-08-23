Saturday, August 23, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Prime Bank holds training program on AML, CFT compliance in Sylhet

Md Ziaur Rahman, deputy managing director & chief anti-money laundering compliance officer (CAMLCO) of Prime Bank, presided over the program

Update : 23 Aug 2025, 06:43 PM

Prime Bank PLC organized a day-long training program on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) Compliance in Sylhet recently.

The session was arranged by the bank’s AML & CFT Division in collaboration with its Sylhet Regional Office.

Md Ziaur Rahman, deputy managing director & chief anti-money laundering compliance officer (CAMLCO) of Prime Bank, presided over the program and delivered an insightful address to the participants.

Md Humayun Kabir, regional head of Sylhet, delivered the welcome remarks during the inaugural session.

The training was graced by Md Rayhanul Islam, additional director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), who attended as the guest resource person and shared his expertise on strengthening compliance practices in the banking sector.

A total of 155 participants, including all heads of branches (HOBs) and branch anti-money laundering compliance officers (BAMLCOs) from 23 branches under Sylhet Region, took part in the program.

The initiative reflects Prime Bank’s strong commitment to promoting a culture of compliance and ensuring adherence to national and international AML & CFT standards.

