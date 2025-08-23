NCC Bank among BB’s top 10 sustainable banks in BD

NCC Bank has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Sustainable Banks in Bangladesh, based on the Sustainability Rating 2024 conducted by the Bangladesh Bank.

This recognition reflects the bank’s strong performance across five key indicators: core banking sustainability (including bank's core ratios, non-performing loans, capital adequacy, and annual profit), green and sustainable finance, banking coverage components, corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, and green Refinance.

The award was officially presented during a ceremony held on August 20, at the head office of Bangladesh Bank.

Dr Ahsan H Mansur, governor of Bangladesh Bank, handed over the Certificate of Excellence and Crest to M Shamsul Arefin, managing director of NCC Bank.

The event was attended by Nurun Nahar, deputy governor, Manoj Kumar Howlader, executive director, and Chowdhury Liakat Ali, additional director of the Sustainable Finance Department along with other senior officials of Bangladesh Bank.

From NCC Bank, Nighat Mumtaz, head of sustainable banking, was also present.

Expressing his gratitude, managing director M Shamsul Arefin remarked: “This is the first time NCC Bank has been recognized by Bangladesh Bank as a ‘Sustainable Bank,’ and it marks a significant milestone in our journey. It reflects our unwavering commitment to strong corporate governance, responsible banking, and full compliance with regulatory guidelines. NCC Bank has consistently pursued sustainable growth through green financing, technology-driven innovation, CSR initiatives, and inclusive banking strategies.”

“These efforts are part of our broader mission to support the country’s economic development and environmental sustainability. We believe that this national recognition will further strengthen our sustainable banking initiatives and enhance the trust and confidence of our valued customers.”

NCC Bank remains committed to promoting sustainable finance and innovation in banking practices to support a greener, more inclusive financial ecosystem in Bangladesh.