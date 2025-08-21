Pubali Bank among top 10 sustainable banks in Bangladesh

Pubali Bank PLC has been recognized among the top 10 sustainable banks in Bangladesh in the Sustainability Rating 2024 by Bangladesh Bank.

At a ceremony, governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Ahsan H Mansur handed over the certificate of excellence and crest to Mohammad Ali, managing director & CEO, in recognition of Pubali Bank’s leadership in sustainable finance.

The event was also attended by deputy governor Nurun Nahar, other senior officials of Bangladesh Bank, and Mohammad Esha, deputy managing director of Pubali Bank PLC.

This achievement reflects Pubali Bank’s long-term vision — to integrate good governance, environment-friendly financing, technology-driven solutions, and inclusive banking — as we continue to strengthen the nation’s economic foundation.