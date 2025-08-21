Thursday, August 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds 436th board meeting

Chairman of the board of directors Khwaja Shahriar presided over the meeting

Update : 21 Aug 2025, 05:48 PM

The 436th board meeting of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC was held on Thursday at the banks’ head office.

Chairman of the board of directors Khwaja Shahriar presided over the meeting.

The overall business performance of the bank was reviewed and several policy decisions were taken at the meeting.

Directors of the bank Md Shahin Ul Islam, Md Abdul Wadud, Mohammad Asraful Hassan, managing director (current charge) Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan, company secretary (acting) Mohammad Moniruzzaman, and senior executives of the bank were also present at the meeting.

