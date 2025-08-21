Eastern Bank among top 10 sustainable banks in Bangladesh

Eastern Bank (EBL) has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Sustainable Banks of 2024 by Bangladesh Bank, in acknowledgment of its strong commitment to sustainability, green finance, and responsible banking practices.

The certification was formally presented by Dr Ahsan H. Mansur, governor of Bangladesh Bank to Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of EBL, at the Sustainability Rating Recognition Ceremony held at Bangladesh Bank in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Bank’s Deputy Governor Nurun Nahar and Director of the Sustainable Finance Department (SFD), Chowdhury Liakat Ali, along with other distinguished guests were present.

Expressing his gratitude, Ali Reza Iftekhar said: “This recognition will inspire us to further promote green financing, strengthen climate risk management, and advance eco-efficient banking practices—reinforcing our commitment to building a low-carbon and inclusive future for Bangladesh."