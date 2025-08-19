NCC Bank launches ‘TakaPay’ national debit card

NCC Bank has introduced the National Debit Card "TakaPay", initiated by Bangladesh Bank and operated entirely through domestic infrastructure, for its customers.

This will serve as a local alternative to international payment networks, such as Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.

This milestone marks a major step in the country's journey toward financial self-reliance.

The formal unveiling took place during a business review meeting for Dhaka regional branches, held at a hotel in the capital.

The event was attended by chairman Md Nurun Newaz Salim, vice-chairman Abdus Salam, chairman of the executive committee Khairul Alam Chaklader, managing director M Shamsul Arefin, additional managing director M Khurshed Alam, deputy managing directors Md Zakir Anam, Md Mahbub Alam, Md Monirul Alam, and Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, along with SVP of ICT Division Md Sajjadul Islam, head of cards Mohammad Aminul Islam, head of DFS business Md Shaiful Islam, and other senior officials of the bank.

This card, issued under the National Payment Switch Bangladesh (NPSB), has been launched to make local transactions in Bangladeshi Taka easier, more affordable, and secure.

Among its attractive features are free cash withdrawals from NCC Bank's extensive ATM network, as well as Q-Cash and ATMs from other banks under NPSB.

Additionally, it offers seamless POS (Point of Sale) transactions nationwide, along with year-round attractive discounts and benefits at more than 1,000 partner merchant outlets.

Chairman Md Nurun Newaz Salim stated that the “TakaPay” Debit Card will apply to all types of NCC Bank savings account holders, including conventional and Islamic accounts. It will run in parallel with the bank's existing Visa Debit Cards.

He expressed hope that the card would ensure customers' uninterrupted financial transactions in the easiest and fastest way possible.

Managing Director M Shamsul Arefin remarked that “TakaPay” is not just a card; it is a symbol of national pride. Through this, Bangladesh has taken another step forward in becoming self-reliant in digital transactions.

He further noted that with its diverse features, the card will enable cardholders to conduct safer and more convenient domestic transactions. Reducing reliance on international payment networks will also help conserve foreign currency and strengthen the country's economic self-sufficiency.