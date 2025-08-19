Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Pubali Bank opens Green Road sub branch for Islamic Banking

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, inaugurated the Islamic Banking sub-branch as chief guest

Update : 19 Aug 2025, 05:01 PM

With the commitment to provide modern Islamic banking services based on Sharia, Pubali Bank PLC's Green Road Islamic Banking Sub-Branch has been inaugurated at Panthapath in Dhaka.

Deputy Managing Director Md Shahnewaz Khan was present as special guest.

Islamic Banking Wing Head and General Manager Dewan Jamil Masud, Company Secretary and General Manager Md. Anisur Rahman, Paltan Islami Banking Corporate Branch Manager Md. Zahid Hossain along with senior Executives of the bank, local businessmen, eminent personalities, customers and well-wishers were present at the occasion.

Mohammad Ali said Pubali Bank is committed to providing banking services to its customers in accordance with Islamic values and principles.

The demand for Islamic banking services is increasing in our country and to meet that demand, Pubali Bank has already set up 'Islamic Banking Corners' in almost all branches and sub-branches of the country. In this, customers will be able to conduct their transactions according to Islamic principles with the benefits of modern technology and secure banking, he also said.

“We hope that Pubali Bank will set a benchmark in Islamic banking by reaching Islamic banking sub-branches in every region of the country.”

