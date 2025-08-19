Tuesday, August 19, 2025

SBAC Bank holds 12th AGM

SBAC Bank PLC’s chairman Engr Md Moklesur Rahman presided over the AGM at Raowa Convention Center in Dhaka

Update : 19 Aug 2025, 04:58 PM

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank PLC held its 12th annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday.

SBAC Bank PLC’s chairman Engr Md Moklesur Rahman presided over the AGM at Raowa Convention Center in Dhaka through a hybrid system.

The shareholders approved the audited financial statements for the year ended 2024, directors election along other 7 general agenda in the meeting.

Bank’s independent director and board audit committee chairman Prof Md Maksudur Rahman Sarker, director Mushfiqur Rahman, independent director Prof Mohammad Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan, SBAC Bank Shariah supervisory committee chairman Maulana Md Abdur Razzak, and managing director & CEO (CC) Md Rabiul Islam were present in the meeting physically.

Bank’s deputy managing directors Md Altaf Hossain Bhuyan and Md Nazimuddoula, along with divisional heads and senior executives of the bank also attended.

Bank’s company secretary & EVP Md Mokaddess Ali moderated the program.

