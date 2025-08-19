MTB wins ‘Best Pvt Commercial Bank in BD’

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) has been awarded Best Private Commercial Bank Bangladesh 2025 by World Business Outlook (WBO), a global authority recognizing excellence in the banking and financial services sector.

This recognition reflects MTB’s relentless pursuit of innovation, sustainability, and inclusive banking.

MTB’s recognition stems from its excellent financial performance, including a historic high profit in 2024, while maintaining sufficient capital adequacy and an NPL rate significantly below the industry average.

Rated among the top sustainable banks by Bangladesh Bank for consecutive years, MTB has also earned The Banker’s Best Bank award in 2024 and Euromoney’s accolades for Best Digital Bank and Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion for consecutive multiple years.

MTB’s achievements in introducing cutting-edge digital banking services, expanding SME financing, and fostering financial inclusion have set benchmarks in the Bangladeshi banking sector.

The bank’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its impactful CSR initiatives in education, healthcare, and environmental conservation. Rigorous risk management and adherence to global standards further strengthen its reputation.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO said: “This honour from WBO reflects our dedication to excellence and a customer-first mindset.”

WBO evaluates banks on innovation, financial stability, and social responsibility, making this recognition a testament to MTB’s strong corporate governance and farsighted leadership.