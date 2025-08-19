Trust Bank, ACI Motors ink deal

An MoU has been signed between Trust Bank PLC and ACI Motors Limited.

Md Mahboob Hossain, head of business division, Trust Bank PLC and Sabrina Rahman, corporate treasury manager, ACI PLC, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Subrata Ranjan Das, deputy managing director, ACI Motors Limited, & Md Mostafa Musharrof, head of card division, Trust Bank PLC, along with other senior officials from both organizations.

Under this MoU, Trust Bank credit card holders will be able to avail an EMI facility of up to 24 months at 0% interest while purchasing Yamaha motorcycles from ACI Motors showrooms.