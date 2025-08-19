Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Trust Bank, ACI Motors ink deal

Trust Bank credit card holders will be able to avail an EMI facility of up to 24 months at 0% interest while purchasing Yamaha motorcycles from ACI Motors showrooms

Update : 19 Aug 2025, 04:18 PM

An MoU has been signed between Trust Bank PLC and ACI Motors Limited.

Md Mahboob Hossain, head of business division, Trust Bank PLC and Sabrina Rahman, corporate treasury manager, ACI PLC, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Subrata Ranjan Das, deputy managing director, ACI Motors Limited, & Md Mostafa Musharrof, head of card division, Trust Bank PLC, along with other senior officials from both organizations.

Under this MoU, Trust Bank credit card holders will be able to avail an EMI facility of up to 24 months at 0% interest while purchasing Yamaha motorcycles from ACI Motors showrooms.

Read More

Speculation rises over emergence of a new party

NCC Bank launches ‘TakaPay’ national debit card

Pubali Bank opens Green Road sub branch for Islamic Banking

SBAC Bank holds 12th AGM

Bata unveils new collection

Mazibur Rahman given current charge as BAEC chairman

Latest News

Speculation rises over emergence of a new party

357 hospitalized with dengue in 24hrs

Salahuddin Ahmed warns July Accord can’t override constitution, may set ‘bad precedent’

British high commissioner meets with chief justice

Titas disconnects illegal gas connections in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x