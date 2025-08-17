IBTRA holds 5-day workshop for Bafeda

A five-day training program titled “Certification Course on Treasury Dealings”, organized by the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers’ Association (Bafeda), commenced on Sunday at the Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA).

Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC and treasurer of Bafeda, inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest.

Md Abul Hashem, executive secretary of Bafeda, and Md Mahboob Alam, director general of IBTRA, were present along with others on the occasion.

A total of 50 executives and officials from different levels of 30 banks across the country are participating in this workshop.