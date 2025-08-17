Sunday, August 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

IBTRA holds 5-day workshop for Bafeda

Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC and treasurer of Bafeda, inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest

Update : 17 Aug 2025, 04:42 PM

A five-day training program titled “Certification Course on Treasury Dealings”, organized by the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers’ Association (Bafeda), commenced on Sunday at the Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA).

Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC and treasurer of Bafeda, inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest.

Md Abul Hashem, executive secretary of Bafeda, and Md Mahboob Alam, director general of IBTRA, were present along with others on the occasion.

A total of 50 executives and officials from different levels of 30 banks across the country are participating in this workshop.

Read More

Bangladesh-China Trade & Innovation Hub returns

MetLife Bangladesh launches affordable health insurance for 10 critical illnesses

Adviser: Green shipbuilding can be new frontier for BD’s industrial dev, forex revenue

ONE Bank holds 26th AGM

Toffee to stream every 2025–26 English Premier League match live in Bangladesh

Standard Bank holds 26th AGM

Latest News

Haaland fires Man City to opening win at Wolves

OC summoned to explain arrest of rickshaw puller at Dhanmondi 32

Rickshaw puller arrested in Dhanmondi 32 gets bail

Barcelona open Liga title defence strolling past nine-man Mallorca

For Ukraine, the Alaska summit was a complete disappointment

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x