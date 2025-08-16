Saturday, August 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

ONE Bank holds 26th AGM

ASM Shahidullah Khan, chairman of the board of directors of ONE Bank, presided over the AGM

Update : 16 Aug 2025, 07:35 PM

The 26th annual general meeting of ONE Bank PLC was held on August 14 at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka.

ASM Shahidullah Khan, chairman of the board of directors of ONE Bank, presided over the AGM.

A good number of shareholders also participated in the meeting on digital platform.

The meeting offered prayers and observed one minute of silence for the repose of the soul of the former chairman and director Sayeed H Chowdhury who died recently.

Besides, Zahur Ullah, director & executive committee chairman, directors Ananya Das Gupta and Shawket Jaman, independent directors former Chief of the Navy Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury and Md Azizul Haque, managing director of ONE Bank (current charge) Shabbir Ahmed, AMD & head of Islami Banking Abu Zafore Md Saleh, DMD and company secretary John Sarkar, DMD and chief legal officer & head of recovery division Md Anwarul Islam, along with senior officials of the bank and a significant number of shareholders were present at the AGM.

Read More

Adviser: Green shipbuilding can be new frontier for BD’s industrial dev, forex revenue

Toffee to stream every 2025–26 English Premier League match live in Bangladesh

Standard Bank holds 26th AGM

Mercantile Bank, bKash for 24/7 automated cash management services

Bhuiyan Academy introduces LLM distance learning program

‘Astha’ app achieves major milestone with 1m users

Latest News

Consensus Commission sends draft of July Charter to political parties

Ex-marine and engineer Sakhawat Hossain passes away

‘Dr Yunus' fate could be worse than Hasina’s if February polls not held'

One new Covid case reported in 24hrs

202 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x