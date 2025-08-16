ONE Bank holds 26th AGM

The 26th annual general meeting of ONE Bank PLC was held on August 14 at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka.

ASM Shahidullah Khan, chairman of the board of directors of ONE Bank, presided over the AGM.

A good number of shareholders also participated in the meeting on digital platform.

The meeting offered prayers and observed one minute of silence for the repose of the soul of the former chairman and director Sayeed H Chowdhury who died recently.

Besides, Zahur Ullah, director & executive committee chairman, directors Ananya Das Gupta and Shawket Jaman, independent directors former Chief of the Navy Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury and Md Azizul Haque, managing director of ONE Bank (current charge) Shabbir Ahmed, AMD & head of Islami Banking Abu Zafore Md Saleh, DMD and company secretary John Sarkar, DMD and chief legal officer & head of recovery division Md Anwarul Islam, along with senior officials of the bank and a significant number of shareholders were present at the AGM.