Mercantile Bank, bKash for 24/7 automated cash management services

The agreement signing ceremony held at the meeting room of the bank's head office was attended by Mati Ul Hasan, managing director of the bank, and Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash Limited

Update : 16 Aug 2025, 12:46 PM

Mercantile Bank PLC and bKash Limited recently signed an agreement for 24/7 automated cash management services on Thursday.

The agreement signing ceremony held at the meeting room of the bank's head office was attended by Mati Ul Hasan, managing director of the bank, and Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash Limited.

Through this agreement, Mercantile Bank will provide 24/7 automated cash management services through its online banking and card services to agents, dealers and distributors of bKash Limited located at different parts of the country subject to opening of account at Mercantile Bank. 

Md Zakir Hossain, Shamim Ahmed, Ashim Kumar Saha and Dr. Md. Zahid Hossain, DMDs, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid & Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan SEVPs; Abu Yusuf Md. Abdullah Haroon, head of MIS Division, Muhammad Amir Hossain Sarker, head of Uttara Branch, Farid Ahmed, head of Gulshan Branch, Muhammad Mahmud Hasan, CTO, Tapon James Rozario, Head of ILMD of the Bank and Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, CFO and Ali Ahmmed, CCO of bKash Limited along with other officials of both institutions were present on the occasion.

