‘Astha’ app achieves major milestone with 1m users

Brac Bank’s digital banking app Astha has reached a significant milestone of 1 million users, marking its growing popularity as the go-to digital banking platform for everyday financial needs.

In July 2025, ‘Astha’ set a new benchmark in the industry by facilitating Tk20,000 crore in monthly transactions—the highest ever for a banking app in the Bangladesh banking sector.

This achievement reflects the app’s ubiquitous presence in the digital banking landscape as a secure, smart, and seamless banking solution for customers across the country.

The milestone not only highlights ‘Astha’s rapid adoption but also underlines Brac Bank’s leadership in digital innovation. As a driving force in Bangladesh’s digital financial revolution, ‘Astha’ empowers customers to take complete control of their finances—anytime, anywhere.

‘Astha’ offers a wide range of banking and lifestyle features, making it a comprehensive digital ecosystem.

With a few taps, users can open a bank account instantly through eKYC, without visiting a branch, register for the app using multiple options of account number, debit/credit card, or DPS number, ensuring inclusivity across all digital literacy levels and apply for cards and loans, access ATM/branch/merchant locators, and more.

Customers can enjoy real-time fund transfers through NPSB, BEFTN, RTGS, VISA Direct, and wallet partners, along with bill payments, mobile top-ups, Bangla QR and bKash QR payments—all without queues, fees, or physical visits of bank outlets.

The app also supports cardless ATM withdrawals via code, standing instructions for recurring payments (e.g., bKash, Rocket, insurance), and a bKash Pull Money feature to transfer funds from wallets to Brac Bank accounts or credit cards.

Beneficiary Owners (BO) Account opening facility has been recently incorporated to facilitate stock market investment and trading.

What sets ‘Astha’ apart is its unique blend of banking and lifestyle integration, which brings everyday essentials into one platform.

Through ‘Astha’ Lifestyle, customers can book bus tickets, read Prothom Alo’s e-paper, enjoy streaming content on ‘Astha’ Play, listen to music, and access ‘Astha’ Learning for upskilling courses.

For customers seeking spiritual enrichment, ‘Astha’ Islamic offers curated religious content. These lifestyle features underscore Brac Bank’s customer-centric approach—offering value, relevance, and ease in a single platform.

‘Astha’ also facilitates long-term financial planning. Customers can open or encash FDR/DPS, reset or block cards, update nominees, and download account statements, tax certificates, and Positive Pay confirmations—tools especially useful for SMEs, salaried professionals, and entrepreneurs.

This achievement reaffirms Brac Bank’s commitment to digital inclusion, financial empowerment, and continuous innovation. With ‘Astha’, customers are not just managing their money—they are shaping the future of banking in Bangladesh.

“Astha is a reflection of BRAC Bank’s commitment to making banking simpler and more accessible through digital innovation,” said Mokerrobin Mannan, chief digital officer of Brac Bank.

“Crossing one million user base shows how deeply the app has integrated into people’s daily lives. It’s not just about banking—it’s about driving financial inclusion, offering lifestyle convenience, and building a future-ready digital ecosystem.”