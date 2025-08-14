Friday, August 15, 2025

Al-Arafah Islami Bank inaugurates stall at Hajj and Umrah Fair

The bank's managing director (CC) Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan inaugurated the stall in the presence of the Secretary of Ministry of Religious Affairs AKM Aftab Hossain Pramanik

Update : 14 Aug 2025, 03:59 PM

The stall of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, co-sponsor of the 3-day Hajj and Umrah Fair 2025 organized by the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (Haab) was inaugurated on Thursday.

The bank's managing director (CC) Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan inaugurated the stall in the presence of the Secretary of Ministry of Religious Affairs AKM Aftab Hossain Pramanik.

Haab president Syed Golam Sarwar, senior vice president Shamim Sayeedi, deputy managing director of the bank Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, senior executive vice president Akhter Kamal, Engr Md Habib Ullah, executive vice president Jalal Ahmed and senior executives were present at the time.

While inaugurating the stall, Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan said that Al-Arafah Islami Bank was established with the aim of supporting Hajj pilgrims. To achieve that goal, the Bank is working for the cooperation and welfare of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

He described the bank's various attractive deposit schemes and called on everyone to stay connected with Shariah-based banking.

