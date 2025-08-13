Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Midland Bank, CliniCall ink deal

Md Nazmul Huda Sarkar, chief technology officer of Midland Bank, and Parvez Ahmad, chief operating officer of CliniCall, signed the agreement 

Update : 13 Aug 2025, 05:48 PM

Midland Bank PLC (MDB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CliniCall, the country’s only telemedicine service provider where individuals can directly receive treatment and consultation from experienced doctors, on August 4.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the board room of Midland Bank’s head office in Gulshan-2, Dhaka.

Md Nazmul Huda Sarkar, chief technology officer of Midland Bank, and Parvez Ahmad, chief operating officer of CliniCall, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Under this partnership, all Midland Bank cardholders (Debit, Credit & Prepaid) will enjoy up to 40% discount on telemedicine packages and 15% discount on health packages from the CliniCall app and website.

Md Abed-Ur-Rahman, head of cards, Midland Bank; and Shaba Shams, head of technology, CliniCall, were also present at the event, along with officials from both organizations.

