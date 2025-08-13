HSBC hosts forum on global trade dynamics, opportunities

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) Bangladesh recently hosted an event titled “HSBC Insights: Navigating Global Trade Dynamics and Opportunities.”

The forum discussed the key trends shaping global trade on the evolving landscape of the country.

As part of HSBC’s ongoing engagement with the business community, the forum invited its valued clients to share timely updates on the evolving trade outlook, global economic shifts, and implications for Bangladesh’s export sectors.

The event aimed to provide strategic insights to help businesses navigate uncertainty and adapt to a changing global environment.

A distinguished lineup of speakers was invited from HSBC to share their expert insights on global trade, economic trends, and Bangladesh’s export landscape.

The session featured Rear Admiral Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman, chairman of the Chittagong Port Authority, Mahmud Hasan Khan, president, BGMEA and managing director of Rising Group, Aditya Gahlaut, managing director and regional head of global trade solutions for Asia at HSBC, Md Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive officer, HSBC Bangladesh and Ines YK Lam, associate director of economics at HSBC Global Research.

The speakers shared their views on the evolving trade environment, the regional macroeconomic outlook, and the competitiveness of Bangladesh’s export sectors.

Mahmud Hasan Khan, reflected on the apparel sector’s progress. He remarked: “With a favorable tariff advantage in several key international markets, Bangladesh’s apparel industry can be positioned as a strategic player in global trade. This advantage presents a timely opportunity to accelerate export growth through advanced technology, fiber innovation, design excellence and usage of diversified trade products"

Aditya Gahlaut highlighted the need for forward-looking strategies, mentioning: “The world of trade was changing fundamentally even before tariffs added a layer of uncertainty. As our clients adapt to these shifts, HSBC’s global network and deep local expertise can support them by unlocking new opportunities for growth. With its competitive advantages, Bangladesh has the potential to become a valuable link in the Asian supply chain and contribute to a resilient trade ecosystem in the region.”

Md Mahbub ur Rahman highlighted: “The global trade landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, creating new corridors and new opportunities for businesses. At HSBC, our deep international experience, innovative solutions, and strong market knowledge position us perfectly to help our customers navigate these shifts and capitalize on a world of new opportunities. We are committed to providing the best-in-class trade solutions to empower our customers to thrive.”

Global trade continues to evolve amidst rising macroeconomic pressures, regulatory shifts, and changing supply chain priorities.

In this dynamic environment, businesses are re-evaluating their trade and treasury strategies to remain resilient and competitive.

To explore these developments, HSBC Bangladesh brought together expert perspectives of the future of trade and finance.