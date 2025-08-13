Instilling Brac values: An exclusive field exposure for Brac Bank new joiners

Brac Bank, in collaboration with Brac, has institutionalized a structured exposure visit program for all new recruits, integrating field-level learning into its employee onboarding process.

Through this initiative, conducted with support from Brac, the world’s largest NGO, new coworkers engage directly with its community-based programs across rural Bangladesh.

Currently, two exposure visits are held each month for new coworkers, with around 80 participants per month and close to 1,000 annually.

In addition, leadership visits are organized twice a year, involving senior management officials from Brac Bank.

These visits offer strategic insights into Brac’s integrated approach and promote perspective-sharing at the leadership level.

The initiative is designed to familiarize coworkers with the founding vision that connects Brac and Brac Bank.

Participants observe the implementation of a range of Brac programs, from financial inclusion to education, healthcare, climate resilience, and livelihood support.

These visits help coworkers understand how the bank’s financial services intersect with Brac’s broader mission to uplift underserved communities.

The Brac Bank coworkers obtain a more informed and holistic view of Bangladesh’s development landscape and Brac’s role within it.

First-hand interactions with community members help personalize the bank’s mission, making the outcomes of financial services more tangible and humane.

The visits also instil a renewed sense of clarity and motivation, fostering a workplace culture rooted in values, empathy, and social responsibility.

Each visit includes an introductory briefing, program-specific orientation, and a day-long field immersion across two locations. Coworkers interact with community members, observe service delivery, and engage in structured reflection through debrief sessions.

By observing Brac’s integrated development model in action, coworkers are exposed to cross-sectoral solutions that often influence how they approach banking and financial services.

By embedding field visits into the onboarding process, Brac Bank reinforces its commitment to building a values-driven workforce.

The initiative helps coworkers develop a contextual understanding of the communities the bank serves, encouraging a more informed and purpose-led approach to decision-making and service delivery.

As the program continues, it strengthens the internal culture of Brac Bank while offering a practical model for financial institutions seeking to connect business goals with grassroots development.