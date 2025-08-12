Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Southeast Bank to sponsor Haab’s ‘Hajj and Umrah Fair 2025’

The three-day event is scheduled to be held from August 14-16 at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre at Agargaon's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar

Update : 12 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM

Southeast Bank PLC has provided sponsorship to the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (Haab) to support the organization of the "Hajj and Umrah Fair 2025".

The three-day event is scheduled to be held from August 14-16 at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in the Agargaon's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka.

Md Musfiqur Rahman, ‍EVP and head of corporate affairs and CSR Department of Southeast Bank PLC, handed over the sponsorship cheque to Syed Golam Sarwar, president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (Haab), at a function held recently at the Haab head office in Dhaka.

Among others, Farid Ahmed Mazumder, secretary general of Haab, and other senior officials from both the organizations were also present.

Top Brokers
