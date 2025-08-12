Bank Asia holds entrepreneurship program in Rangpur

Bank Asia PLC organized a daylong entrepreneurship development workshop for small and medium enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs at the RDRS auditorium in Rangpur on August 9.

The event was graced by Md Mahbubul Haque, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, as chief guest, and was chaired by Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, deputy managing director of Bank Asia.

SME entrepreneurs from across the Rangpur region participated in the workshop, shared the challenges they face in the loan application process and urged concerned authorities to make the process faster, simpler, and more convenient.

The discussion focused on Bank Asia’s credit support initiatives for fostering business growth among entrepreneurs.

It is noteworthy that under the Bangladesh Bank refinance scheme ‘Supporting Post Covid-19 Small Scale Employment Creation Project’, Bank Asia’s Agent Banking Division has disbursed Tk177 crore in loans to 3,274 SME entrepreneurs.

Also present at the event were Md Sagar Sarkar, and Md Mehedi Hasan Shohag, deputy directors of Bangladesh Bank; Md Mahbubul Hasan, first vice president & head of agent banking (individual & institution) at Bank Asia; and Ahmed Nure Habiba, first vice president & head of asset operations, among others.