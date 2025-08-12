Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bank Asia holds entrepreneurship program in Rangpur

The discussion focused on Bank Asia’s credit support initiatives for fostering business growth among entrepreneurs

Update : 12 Aug 2025, 06:24 PM

Bank Asia PLC organized a daylong entrepreneurship development workshop for small and medium enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs at the RDRS auditorium in Rangpur on August 9.

The event was graced by Md Mahbubul Haque, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, as chief guest, and was chaired by Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, deputy managing director of Bank Asia.

SME entrepreneurs from across the Rangpur region participated in the workshop, shared the challenges they face in the loan application process and urged concerned authorities to make the process faster, simpler, and more convenient.

The discussion focused on Bank Asia’s credit support initiatives for fostering business growth among entrepreneurs.

It is noteworthy that under the Bangladesh Bank refinance scheme ‘Supporting Post Covid-19 Small Scale Employment Creation Project’, Bank Asia’s Agent Banking Division has disbursed Tk177 crore in loans to 3,274 SME entrepreneurs.

Also present at the event were Md Sagar Sarkar, and Md Mehedi Hasan Shohag, deputy directors of Bangladesh Bank; Md Mahbubul Hasan, first vice president & head of agent banking (individual & institution) at Bank Asia; and Ahmed Nure Habiba, first vice president & head of asset operations, among others.

Read More

Southeast Bank to sponsor Haab’s ‘Hajj and Umrah Fair 2025’

MCCI: Structural issues continue to weigh heavily on economic recovery

BB hopes 39,000C will boost agri productivity, curb inflation

UCB requests return of $350m from UK Companies House

bKash receives Visa Excellence in Wallet Partnership award

ONE Bank, Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh ink deal

Latest News

331 local organizations apply to observe upcoming elections

US chargé d’Affaires meets Ali Riaz

Family of journalist Tuhin places 7-point demand

Nahid: Concessions made in July Declaration, not on Charter

Fakhrul: Falsehood being made against BNP

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x