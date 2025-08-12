UCB requests return of $350m from UK Companies House

According to reports published in various domestic and international media outlets, UCB has filed a claim with the UK Companies House to recover approximately £250 million (about $350 million) owned by Saifuzzaman Chowdhury.

Based on UCB’s forensic audit, this amount was illicitly siphoned off from the bank.

Last Monday, the British Daily the Telegraph published a related report.

According to that report, more than 300 properties in the UK, worth approximately £170 million and owned by Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, were allegedly purchased using illegally obtained funds.

Administrators from UK-based Grant Thornton are currently selling part of these assets to repay creditors, which include Singapore’s DBS Bank, the British Arab Commercial Bank, and Bangladesh’s UCB.

In recent months, both domestic and foreign media have reported extensively on large-scale corruption, money laundering, and unethical transactions involving UCB’s former board of directors.

Following last year’s political change, Bangladesh Bank dissolved the old board and appointed a new one, excluding the influential group previously in control.

Subsequent investigations by UCB’s own forensic audit, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), and Bangladesh Bank uncovered significant financial irregularities by the former board.

Evidence showed that loans were approved for shell companies, with funds ultimately diverted to their personal accounts. Allegedly, the money was then laundered abroad to purchase properties in London and Dubai. UCB has now applied for the recovery of these funds.

In July of this year, following a lawsuit filed by the ACC, the Honorable Court ordered the seizure of shares worth Tk570 crore belonging to former Land Minister and former UCB Chairman Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed, his wife Rukmila Zaman, and seven other former directors.

The list also includes Bashir Ahmed, Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, MA Sabur, Bazal Ahmed, Nurul Islam Chowdhury, and Rukhsana Zaman.

However, some of these former directors—whose shares have been seized and who are accused of dragging the bank into corruption—filed a petition in court to halt the bank’s annual general meeting (AGM).

This attempt was dismissed by the High Court.

Among them is Bashir Ahmed, a close associate of the former land minister, accused in multiple money laundering cases and currently under a government travel ban; Shawkat Aziz Russell, former director of UCB, who is in in serious financial crisis, with over Tk600 crore in overdue loans and over Tk1,900 crore under court stay orders to prevent him from being classified as a defaulter; and MA Sabur, accused of enabling weak governance and insider self-dealing as a close ally of the former board.

The current UCB management has committed to leaving behind all past irregularities and prioritizing customer interests above all else.

As a result of these decisive measures, customer confidence in UCB has been restored.

In just the first seven months of 2025, the bank’s net deposit growth has increased by 200% compared to the entire year of 2024.

The present board of directors is determined to restore transparency and stability at UCB, prioritizing the protection of customer deposits.

They are taking the bold decisions and implementing the reforms necessary to overcome the crisis and elevate the bank to new heights.