Syed Zulkar Nayen joins Bank Asia as DMD

Syed Zulkar Nayeen has joined Bank Asia PLC as deputy managing director & head of retail banking on August 7.

With more than 24 years of distinguished experience in leading local and multinational banks, Zulkar Nayen has an established track record of driving growth, fostering innovation, and delivering customer-focused transformation.

He began his career with HSBC Bangladesh in 2001 before joining Eastern Bank PLC in 2007, where he rose to the position of senior executive vice president & head of business in retail and SME banking.

Over the years, he has played a pivotal role in expanding distribution networks, strengthening retail business performance, and building inclusive financial ecosystems.

Zulkar Nayen holds a postgraduate degree in Management, a professional certification from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), and has completed numerous advanced training programs and participated in global industry forums.