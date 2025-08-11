Monday, August 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Prime Bank signs strategic partnership with Tropical Homes

As part of this partnership, Prime Bank customers will enjoy a range of exclusive and attractive benefits from Tropical Homes, enhancing their opportunities to invest in premium real estate

Update : 11 Aug 2025, 05:39 PM

Prime Bank PLC recently signed a strategic agreement with Tropical Homes at its corporate office in Gulshan, enabling the bank’s customers to enjoy exclusive benefits from the renowned real estate company.

As part of this partnership, Prime Bank customers will enjoy a range of exclusive and attractive benefits from Tropical Homes, enhancing their opportunities to invest in premium real estate.

The collaboration aims to offer special privileges, value-added services and customized offers for Prime Bank’s valued clients, making property ownership with Tropical Homes more rewarding and accessible.

The agreement was formally signed by Mamur Ahmed, SEVP head of branch distribution of Prime Bank PLC, and M Hoque Faisal, director sales & marketing of Tropical Homes Limited. 

Also present at the event were Joarder Tanvir Faisal, executive vice president & head of cards and retail asset of Prime Bank, and Mohammad Rakib Hossain, general manager, sale of Tropical Homes.

This collaboration underscores Prime Bank’s continued dedication to offering premium lifestyle privileges and curated experiences for its valued Priority customers, further enhancing the overall banking experience.

Read More

Experts urge Bangladesh to prepare for EU’s digital product passport policy

Syed Zulkar Nayen joins Bank Asia as DMD

ABB elects new vice chairman, treasurer

Rashida Banu joins BGIC as AMD

Prime Bank Investment, MAY Int’l ink strategic MoU

NRB Bank unveils ‘NRB Nishchoyota’ & ‘NRB Easy’ on 12th anniversary

Latest News

35-year-old man dies as train hits him in Jamalpur

Rusty wheels on the road, for too long

Two bodies recovered from car at hospital basement in Dhaka, identified

UN, media groups condemn Israel’s deadly strike on Al Jazeera team in Gaza

Trump deploys National Guard to tackle Washington crime

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x