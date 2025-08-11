Prime Bank signs strategic partnership with Tropical Homes

Prime Bank PLC recently signed a strategic agreement with Tropical Homes at its corporate office in Gulshan, enabling the bank’s customers to enjoy exclusive benefits from the renowned real estate company.

As part of this partnership, Prime Bank customers will enjoy a range of exclusive and attractive benefits from Tropical Homes, enhancing their opportunities to invest in premium real estate.

The collaboration aims to offer special privileges, value-added services and customized offers for Prime Bank’s valued clients, making property ownership with Tropical Homes more rewarding and accessible.

The agreement was formally signed by Mamur Ahmed, SEVP head of branch distribution of Prime Bank PLC, and M Hoque Faisal, director sales & marketing of Tropical Homes Limited.

Also present at the event were Joarder Tanvir Faisal, executive vice president & head of cards and retail asset of Prime Bank, and Mohammad Rakib Hossain, general manager, sale of Tropical Homes.

This collaboration underscores Prime Bank’s continued dedication to offering premium lifestyle privileges and curated experiences for its valued Priority customers, further enhancing the overall banking experience.