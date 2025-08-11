Monday, August 11, 2025

ABB elects new vice chairman, treasurer

The meeting was presided over by ABB chairman and managing director & CEO of City Bank PLC Mashrur Arefin

On the left, Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director & CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC, and on the right, Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, managing director & CEO of Dhaka Bank PLC
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 05:38 PM

The Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) has elected Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director & CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC, as its vice chairman, while Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, managing director & CEO of Dhaka Bank PLC, was elected treasurer.

The 177th meeting of the board of governors of the ABB was held on August 3.

The meeting was presided over by ABB chairman and managing director & CEO of City Bank PLC Mashrur Arefin.

In the meeting, it was unanimously decided to expand the Board of Governors from the existing 7 members by including the Managing Directors & CEOs of 10 more banks, forming a reconstituted 17-member board.

