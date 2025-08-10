Monday, August 11, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Pubali Bank gifts microbus to BCSIR

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, formally handed over the keys of the microbus to Shahana Ahmed, chairman of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research

Update : 10 Aug 2025, 06:54 PM

As a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Pubali Bank PLC gifted a microbus to the officials of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR).

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, formally handed over the keys of the microbus to Shahana Ahmed, chairman of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR).

BCSIR member (finance) Md Toufiq Elahi Chowdhury, member (administration) Md Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, member (science and technology) Md Hosne Ara Begum & secretary Md Shahidul Haque Patwary and Abu Laich Md Samsujjaman, general manager and regional head, dhaka central region of Pubali Bank; Mohammad Belal Hossain, head of science laboratory branch, public relations officer Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, and officials of both the organizations were present at the time.

Mohammad Ali said: “Pubali Bank is not only a profit-oriented organization; apart from this, it continues to contribute as part of its social responsibility. In continuation of this, Pubali Bank gifted a microbus to BCSIR.”

He further said that this gift will serve as a symbol of friendship and mutual cooperation between the two organizations in the days to come.

