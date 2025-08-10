IFIC Bank hosts ‘Meet the Senior Management’

IFIC Bank PLC recently organized an event titled “Meet the Senior Management” at IFIC Tower to welcome newly recruited management trainees in the data processing & IT system management and legal affairs departments.

The program, held on August 3, was graced by Syed Mansur Mustafa, managing director of the bank, as the chief guest, alongside the senior management team.

In his address, Syed Mansur Mustafa highlighted the importance of professionalism, innovative thinking and technology-driven skills of young Management Trainees (MTs) in shaping the future of banking.

He encouraged them to perform their duties with sincerity and efficiency, while upholding the bank’s corporate culture and values.

During the event, members of the senior management team congratulated the newly joined MTs and assured them of their full support throughout their professional journey.