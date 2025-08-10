EBL unveils co-brand cards with ShareTrip, Visa for travel enthusiasts

Eastern Bank (EBL), in collaboration with ShareTrip, Bangladesh’s leading online travel agency, and global payment platform Visa, has launched the ShareTrip Visa Co-brand Card—the country’s first suite of lifestyle and travel-focused credit and debit cards.

Designed for modern-day explorers, these cards aim to enrich both lifestyle and travel experiences with unmatched convenience and rewards.

This pioneering initiative combines EBL’s innovative banking solutions with ShareTrip’s travel and lifestyle expertise and Visa’s global payment network, delivering a powerful product ecosystem for both frequent travelers and aspirational globetrotters.

With a host of exclusive privileges, the cards offer substantial savings on flights, hotels, shopping, and lifestyle indulgences—both at home and abroad.

Sabbir Ahmed, Visa country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, said:" "Visa is proud to collaborate with EBL and ShareTrip to bring a card proposition that’s truly aligned with the evolving travel and lifestyle needs of Bangladeshi consumers. The ShareTrip Visa Co-brand Card represents our continued focus on delivering value-driven, secure, and globally accepted digital payment solutions."

Osman Ershad Faiz, additional managing director and COO, EBL, stated: "Our partnership with ShareTrip and Visa underlines EBL’s commitment to offering differentiated financial solutions. The ShareTrip Visa Co-brand Card not only simplifies travel payments but also delivers meaningful lifestyle and digital privileges for our customers."

Sadia Haque, co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip, added: "This co-branded card reflects ShareTrip’s commitment to expanding our digital services. Alongside our lifestyle offerings, we are enabling customers to access a broader world of experiences tailored to their everyday needs."

Available in Credit (Platinum and Signature) and Debit variants, the ShareTrip Visa Co-brand Cards come loaded with value-added benefits tailored to diverse customer segments.

Cardholders will enjoy exclusive lifestyle vouchers, attractive discounts on ShareTrip Shop, flights, and hotels, plus travel-centric privileges such as airport lounge access, eSIM data offers, travel insurance, and more.

The debit variant is exclusively linked with EBL’s Super Saver Account, ensuring added value through bundled benefits and daily banking convenience.

The launch ceremony, held at EBL’s Head Office in Dhaka, was also attended by EBL deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking M Khorshed Anowar, and senior executives from EBL, ShareTrip, and Visa.