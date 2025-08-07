Thursday, August 07, 2025

Prime Bank signs payroll agreement with Esdo

Update : 07 Aug 2025, 04:50 PM

Prime Bank PLC has signed an agreement to provide payroll banking services to Eco-Social Development Organization (Esdo.)

The signing ceremony was recently held at Esdo’s head office in Thakurgaon.

Under this agreement, Prime Bank will ensure a modern, secure, and convenient payroll management system for the employees of Esdo.

This strategic partnership is expected to pave the way for further collaboration between the two organizations in the future.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Esdo by its founder and executive director Muhammad Shahid Uz Zaman.

Also present at the event were Selima Akhtar, director (administration) of Esdo and principal of Eco Pathshala and College, along with other senior officials of the organization.

Representing Prime Bank PLC at the ceremony were M Nazeem A. Chowdhury, deputy managing director; Hasina Ferdous, vice president and head of payroll banking; Md Abdul Halim, vice president and regional head of branches (northern region); Selim Wahed Siddiqui, senior assistant vice president and senior manager, payroll banking; Sheikh Nur Alam, assistant vice president and head of MSME & refinance, and Abu Faruk Ahmed, branch manager, Thakurgaon.

