IFIC Bank holds tree plantation program to mark one-year anniversary of July Mass Uprising

As a part of the one-year commemoration of the historic July Mass Uprising Day, IFIC Bank PLC organized a series of programs under the banner of "July Awakening " and "Youth Festival 2025".

In line with these initiatives, a tree plantation program was held on Wednesday at the premises adjacent to the bank’s head office in Purana Paltan.

Syed Mansur Mustafa, managing director of IFIC Bank, planted a sapling of a fruit-bearing tree in the presence of senior management team.

On this occasion, a special prayer was offered for the eternal peace of the martyrs of the July Mass Uprising and for the continued peace and prosperity of the nation.