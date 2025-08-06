Mercantile Bank holds tree plantation program to mark July Uprising Day

Mercantile Bank PLC has implemented ‘tree plantation’ program in Mercantile Bank General Hospital (proposed) Premises at Uttara in Dhaka on Wednesday to observe the July Declaration & Uprising Day-2025.

Bank’s managing director Mati Ul Hasan inaugurated the program as chief guest.

Bank’s deputy managing directors Md Zakir Hossain, Shamim Ahmed & Ashim Kumar Saha, SEVPs Shah Md Sohel Khurshid & Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, VPs Md Salahuddin Khan, Md Shah Jamal, Abul Kashem Mohammad Fazlul Haque, & Md Mukitul Kabir along with other senior executives and officers were also present on the occasion.