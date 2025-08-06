Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Mercantile Bank holds tree plantation program to mark July Uprising Day

The bank’s managing director Mati Ul Hasan inaugurated the program as chief guest

Update : 06 Aug 2025, 06:04 PM

Mercantile Bank PLC has implemented ‘tree plantation’ program in Mercantile Bank General Hospital (proposed) Premises at Uttara in Dhaka on Wednesday to observe the July Declaration & Uprising Day-2025.

Bank’s managing director Mati Ul Hasan inaugurated the program as chief guest.

Bank’s deputy managing directors Md Zakir Hossain, Shamim Ahmed & Ashim Kumar Saha, SEVPs Shah Md Sohel Khurshid & Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, VPs Md Salahuddin Khan, Md Shah Jamal, Abul Kashem Mohammad Fazlul Haque, & Md Mukitul Kabir along with other senior executives and officers were also present on the occasion.

