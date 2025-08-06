NRB Bank celebrates 12th anniversary

NRB Bank PLC has completed its 12th year of operations with Accelerating Growth Through Digital Innovation on August 4.

Iqbal Ahmed OBE DBA, chairman of NRB Bank PLC, along with Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director & CEO, AKM Mizanur Rahman, chairman, audit committee, Shaikh Md. Salim, chairman, risk management committee, independent directors Ferdous Ara Begum & SK Matiur & Professor Sharif Nurul Ahkam cut a cake to celebrate the bank’s 12th anniversary in a function held at the bank’s corporate head office, Dhaka.

Members of senior management team, division & department heads, head of branches and senior executives of the corporate head office and others colleagues of the bank were also present on this occasion.