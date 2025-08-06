Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

NRB Bank celebrates 12th anniversary

Iqbal Ahmed OBE DBA, chairman of NRB Bank PLC, along with Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director & CEO, were present at a cake-cutting ceremony

Update : 06 Aug 2025, 06:02 PM

NRB Bank PLC has completed its 12th year of operations with Accelerating Growth Through Digital Innovation on August 4.

Iqbal Ahmed OBE DBA, chairman of NRB Bank PLC, along with Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director & CEO, AKM Mizanur Rahman, chairman, audit committee, Shaikh Md. Salim, chairman, risk management committee, independent directors Ferdous Ara Begum & SK Matiur & Professor Sharif Nurul Ahkam cut a cake to celebrate the bank’s 12th anniversary in a function held at the bank’s corporate head office, Dhaka.

Members of senior management team, division & department heads, head of branches and senior executives of the corporate head office and others colleagues of the bank were also present on this occasion.

Read More

IFIC Bank holds tree plantation program to mark one-year anniversary of July Mass Uprising

Mercantile Bank holds tree plantation program to mark July Uprising Day

Prime Bank, bKash partner for 24x7 automated cash management services

Prime Bank, bKash partner for 24x7 automated cash management services

NCC Nisorgo: a nationwide greening initiative involving young generation

AB Bank holds 43rd AGM

Latest News

Govt approves procurement of LNG cargo, fertiliser, refined sugar

IFIC Bank holds tree plantation program to mark one-year anniversary of July Mass Uprising

Mercantile Bank holds tree plantation program to mark July Uprising Day

City dwellers suffer once again amid traffic gridlock caused by rallies

Govt okays procurement of equipment to boost oceanographic research

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x