Prime Bank, bKash partner for 24x7 automated cash management services

Prime Bank PLC. and bKash Limited have recently signed an agreement to launch a strategic partnership, aiming to enhance the efficiency of bKash’s daily transactional operations through an end-to-end specialized digital cash management service.

Under this partnership, distributors and agents of bKash will be able to transfer fund between their bKash channel account and special bank account for creation and also redemption of bKash e-money through an API based validation process on 24x7 basis, regardless of weekends & holidays, throughout the year.

The comprehensive cash management solution comes along with an automated reconciliation and customized reporting services.

Additionally, bKash will utilize PrimePay, the bank’s omni-digital platform, to initiate all types of domestic disbursements through a host-to-host connectivity.

Faisal Rahman, additional managing director of Prime Bank PLC, and Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, chief financial officer of bKash, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at Prime Bank Head Office on August 4.

The agreement signing ceremony was also attended by Sajid Rahman, SEVP & area head-Dhaka, corporate & institutional banking, Md Rashedul Husain, SVP, cash management, of Prime Bank, and Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer, Ahamed Ashraf Sharif, EVP & HoD, treasury, finance & accounts, of bKash and other senior officials from both the organizations.