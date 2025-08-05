NCC Nisorgo: a nationwide greening initiative involving young generation

As part of its 32nd anniversary celebrations and enduring commitment to corporate social responsibility, NCC Bank has launched a month-long nationwide tree plantation campaign titled “NCC Nisorgo”, under the slogan “Apner Sathay Sobujer Pothay” (Towards a Greener Future with You).

The initiative aims to promote environmental awareness and sustainability, particularly among the youth of Bangladesh.

As part of the campaign, NCC Bank will plant saplings in 40 educational institutions across the country and distribute over 5,000 fruit and forest saplings to students, encouraging them to take an active role in greening their communities.

The campaign was officially inaugurated at Kallyanpur Girls School and College, where M Shamsul Arefin, managing director of NCC Bank, ceremonially planted trees and handed out saplings to around 100 scout members.

In a symbolic gesture marking the bank’s 32nd year of operation, 32 different species of fruit-bearing saplings were planted on the school premises.

Also present at the inaugural event were Shahanaz Begum, principal of Kallyanpur Girls School and College; Md Jashimuddin, SVP and head of business & branch of Shyamoli branch; Md Anwar Hossain, head of corporate affairs & communications at NCC Bank; Md Saiful Alam, assistant head teacher of Kallyanpur Girls School and College; and other officials from NCC Bank’s Shyamoli branch.

Managing Director M Shamsul Arefin highlighted the bank’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability through initiatives like “NCC Nisorgo.”

He noted that Bangladesh still falls short of the ideal 25% forest coverage, urging students and citizens alike to contribute by planting trees in their surroundings—whether in yards, rooftops, roadsides, or unused land.

“If each of us plants and nurtures even a single sapling, it will help meet our oxygen needs and significantly reduce carbon emissions, contributing to a fresher, healthier environment,” said Arefin.

He further emphasized NCC Bank’s focus on green and sustainable financing, reiterating that the bank places high priority on funding environmentally friendly projects.