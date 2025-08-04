Monday, August 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Pubali Bank donates bus to Sylhet Agricultural University

Mohammad Ali, managing director & CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, handed over the key to Professor Md Alimul Islam, vice-chancellor of Sylhet Agricultural University at a function

Update : 04 Aug 2025, 05:10 PM

As a part of corporate social responsibility (CSR), the board of directors of Pubali Bank PLC donated a bus to Sylhet Agricultural University.

Mohammad Ali, managing director & CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, handed over the key to Professor Md Alimul Islam, vice-chancellor of Sylhet Agricultural University at a function organized at the auditorium of the University.

Professor ATM Mahbub-e-Elahi, treasurer; Professor Mohammad Samiul Ahsan Talucder, student adviser; Professor Jasim Uddin Ahmed, proctor of the university, and Chowdhury Md. Shofiul Hassan, general manager of Sylhet Principal Office of Pubali Bank were present as special guests.

The ceremony was presided over by the director of transport of Sylhet Agricultural University Professor Sultan Ahmed.

Pubali Bank's Sylhet west region head Muhammed Moshahidullah, Sylhet east region head Fazlul Kabir Chowdhury, Moulvibazar region head Md Moshfiqur Rahman, Habiganj region head Abu Hasan Mohammad Kamruzzaman and teachers, officials and students of Sylhet Agricultural University (SAU) along with senior officials of Pubali Bank were also present.

Earlier, managing director and CEO Mohammad Ali inaugurated Pubali Bank PLC's banking booth and planted tree at Sylhet Agricultural University.

Ali said that Pubali Bank is not only a profit-oriented organization; it has some social responsibility. As a part of it, Pubali Bank donated a bus to Sylhet Agricultural University.

He cited that such activities will be continued.

Vice-Chancellor of Sylhet Agricultural University Professor Md Alimul Islam praised such activities of Pubali Bank.

Read More

Exports fetch $4.78bn in July

Md Omar Faruk Khan new MD of Islami Bank

Jamal Bhuyan joins Surf Excel as brand ambassador

EBL to provide payroll banking solutions to Transcom Electronics, BD Lamps

BGIC reappoints Saifuddin as MD and CEO

Bangladesh to sign PTA with Nepal to strengthen trade

Latest News

Exports fetch $4.78bn in July

EC to publish draft voter list on Sunday, final list on August 31

Transport workers in Sunamganj withdraw strike after 16hrs

Traffic guidelines for July Uprising events at Manik Mia Avenue Tuesday

New witness links Hasina to hospital treatment ban for protestors

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x