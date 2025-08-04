Pubali Bank donates bus to Sylhet Agricultural University

As a part of corporate social responsibility (CSR), the board of directors of Pubali Bank PLC donated a bus to Sylhet Agricultural University.

Mohammad Ali, managing director & CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, handed over the key to Professor Md Alimul Islam, vice-chancellor of Sylhet Agricultural University at a function organized at the auditorium of the University.

Professor ATM Mahbub-e-Elahi, treasurer; Professor Mohammad Samiul Ahsan Talucder, student adviser; Professor Jasim Uddin Ahmed, proctor of the university, and Chowdhury Md. Shofiul Hassan, general manager of Sylhet Principal Office of Pubali Bank were present as special guests.

The ceremony was presided over by the director of transport of Sylhet Agricultural University Professor Sultan Ahmed.

Pubali Bank's Sylhet west region head Muhammed Moshahidullah, Sylhet east region head Fazlul Kabir Chowdhury, Moulvibazar region head Md Moshfiqur Rahman, Habiganj region head Abu Hasan Mohammad Kamruzzaman and teachers, officials and students of Sylhet Agricultural University (SAU) along with senior officials of Pubali Bank were also present.

Earlier, managing director and CEO Mohammad Ali inaugurated Pubali Bank PLC's banking booth and planted tree at Sylhet Agricultural University.

Ali said that Pubali Bank is not only a profit-oriented organization; it has some social responsibility. As a part of it, Pubali Bank donated a bus to Sylhet Agricultural University.

He cited that such activities will be continued.

Vice-Chancellor of Sylhet Agricultural University Professor Md Alimul Islam praised such activities of Pubali Bank.