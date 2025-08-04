Monday, August 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Md Omar Faruk Khan new MD of Islami Bank

He previously served as the acting managing director at NRB Bank PLC

Update : 04 Aug 2025, 05:07 PM

Md. Omar Faruk Khan has been appointed as managing director (MD) of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC on Sunday.

Prior to this, he was serving as managing director (current charge) of the bank.

He previously served as the acting managing director at NRB Bank PLC.

He joined Islami Bank in 1986 after completing his master’s degree in Sociology from Dhaka University.

He successfully served nearly four decades in various positions as the head of treasury, foreign trade, different wings including corporate investment and different divisions at the head office as well as the head of zone and branches including local office.   

He is a Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers Bangladesh and holds the Certified Documentary Credit Specialist (CDCS) qualification from the London Institute of Banking and Finance, affiliated with the ICC.

Over the course of his career, he participated in various seminars and training programs on banking, including international banking and credit management, in several countries i.e Switzerland, France, Germany, Italy, China, Malaysia, Qatar, Thailand, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Nepal.

He was born in 1963 at Laxmipur.

Read More

Exports fetch $4.78bn in July

Pubali Bank donates bus to Sylhet Agricultural University

Jamal Bhuyan joins Surf Excel as brand ambassador

EBL to provide payroll banking solutions to Transcom Electronics, BD Lamps

BGIC reappoints Saifuddin as MD and CEO

Bangladesh to sign PTA with Nepal to strengthen trade

Latest News

Exports fetch $4.78bn in July

EC to publish draft voter list on Sunday, final list on August 31

Transport workers in Sunamganj withdraw strike after 16hrs

Traffic guidelines for July Uprising events at Manik Mia Avenue Tuesday

New witness links Hasina to hospital treatment ban for protestors

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x