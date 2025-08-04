Md Omar Faruk Khan new MD of Islami Bank

Md. Omar Faruk Khan has been appointed as managing director (MD) of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC on Sunday.

Prior to this, he was serving as managing director (current charge) of the bank.

He previously served as the acting managing director at NRB Bank PLC.

He joined Islami Bank in 1986 after completing his master’s degree in Sociology from Dhaka University.

He successfully served nearly four decades in various positions as the head of treasury, foreign trade, different wings including corporate investment and different divisions at the head office as well as the head of zone and branches including local office.

He is a Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers Bangladesh and holds the Certified Documentary Credit Specialist (CDCS) qualification from the London Institute of Banking and Finance, affiliated with the ICC.

Over the course of his career, he participated in various seminars and training programs on banking, including international banking and credit management, in several countries i.e Switzerland, France, Germany, Italy, China, Malaysia, Qatar, Thailand, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Nepal.

He was born in 1963 at Laxmipur.