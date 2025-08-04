EBL to provide payroll banking solutions to Transcom Electronics, BD Lamps

Eastern Bank will provide comprehensive payroll banking solutions to employees of Transcom Electronics Bangladesh Lamps, including salary accounts, debit and credit cards, personal loans, and access to EBL Skybanking and EBL Connect digital platforms ensuring a seamless and rewarding banking experience.

Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking, Eastern Bank, and Ruhul Amin, chief financial officer of Bangladesh Lamps on behalf of both the organizations (Transcom Electronics and BD Lamps) signed the agreements at EBL head office in Dhaka recently.

Mehadi Hasan Bin Ghani, head of HR and admin of Transcom Electronics, and Trisha Taklim, head of payroll banking, along with other senior officials from the concerned organization were present.