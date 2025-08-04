Monday, August 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

EBL to provide payroll banking solutions to Transcom Electronics, BD Lamps

Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking, Eastern Bank, and Ruhul Amin, chief financial officer of Bangladesh Lamps, signed the agreement

Update : 04 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM

Eastern Bank will provide comprehensive payroll banking solutions to employees of Transcom Electronics Bangladesh Lamps, including salary accounts, debit and credit cards, personal loans, and access to EBL Skybanking and EBL Connect digital platforms ensuring a seamless and rewarding banking experience.

Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking, Eastern Bank, and Ruhul Amin, chief financial officer of Bangladesh Lamps on behalf of both the organizations (Transcom Electronics and BD Lamps) signed the agreements at EBL head office in Dhaka recently.

Mehadi Hasan Bin Ghani, head of HR and admin of Transcom Electronics, and Trisha Taklim, head of payroll banking, along with other senior officials from the concerned organization were present.

Read More

Exports fetch $4.78bn in July

Pubali Bank donates bus to Sylhet Agricultural University

Md Omar Faruk Khan new MD of Islami Bank

Jamal Bhuyan joins Surf Excel as brand ambassador

BGIC reappoints Saifuddin as MD and CEO

Bangladesh to sign PTA with Nepal to strengthen trade

Latest News

Exports fetch $4.78bn in July

EC to publish draft voter list on Sunday, final list on August 31

Transport workers in Sunamganj withdraw strike after 16hrs

Traffic guidelines for July Uprising events at Manik Mia Avenue Tuesday

New witness links Hasina to hospital treatment ban for protestors

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x