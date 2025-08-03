Sunday, August 03, 2025

Bank Asia holds 49th Shariah supervisory committee meeting

Chairman of Shariah supervisory committee Mufti Shahed Rahmani presided over the meeting

Update : 03 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM

The 49th meeting of Bank Asia Shariah supervisory committee was held at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka on July 28.

Chairman of Shariah supervisory committee Mufti Shahed Rahmani presided over the meeting.

Member Secretary Maulana Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah, Faqih Member Maulana Muhammad Mufazzal Hussain Khan, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Hossain and Prof. Dr. Md. Shamsul Alam attended the meeting.

Managing Director (Current Charge) of the bank ANM Mahfuz, along with other senior officials were also present. 

The meeting discussed important issues including Shariah compliance of the bank's Islamic banking activities, service quality improvement, investment management and reviewing of the management methods of Shariah-based products.

At the meeting, chairman of the Shariah supervisory committee called for Bank Asia's Shariah-based banking activities to be more dynamic and effective.

In addition, he also suggested to further enhance compliance as per Shariah guidelines.

