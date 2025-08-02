Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain resigns as MD of Southeast Bank

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, has resigned from his position.

On July 28, he submitted his resignation to the chairman of the bank, citing ill health.

Earlier, on May 4 this year, he was sent on a three-month leave by the bank's board of directors, which was effective until August 4.

During this time, Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, additional managing director, served as the managing director (current charge) of the bank.

Earlier, on April 5, 2023, Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain was appointed as the managing director of Southeast Bank.

Prior to this appointment, he served as the deputy managing director (DMD) of the bank.