Standard Bank holds 415th board meeting

The 415th board meeting of Shariah based Standard Bank PLC was held on Thursday at the bank’s boardroom, head office, Dhaka.

Chairman of the board of directors Mohammed Abdul Aziz presided over the meeting.

It was also attended by vice chairman AKM Abdul Alim, director & founder vice chairman Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, directors Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Ferdous Ali Khan, Jhahedul Alam, and independent director Golam Hafiz Ahmed.

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director & CEO; Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director, and Md Mizanur Rahman, company secretary of the bank, were also present in the meeting.